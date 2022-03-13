Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Matthews Finally Tied The Knot In An Ethereal Ceremony — & Daughter Sterling, 1, Looked Like An Angel

The day has finally come — the wedding day of longtime lovers Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews! After years of planning, the two finally tied the knot in a gorgeous ceremony in Hawaii and the photos are beyond stunning. On March 12, the pair wed under a sea of white roses, smiling from ear to ear as the two posted photos from the big day with the caption “Mr. & Mrs. Mahomes” — and their daughter Sterling Skye, 1, looked like a little angel.

In the first photo, we see the two looking absolutely beautiful and over the moon together. We see Matthews rocking an extravagant white wedding gown with cutouts around the stomach as she holds hands with her husband wearing a sleek light gray suit.

In the next photo, we see Sterling make an appearance, looking absolutely adorable in an all-white dress topped with a big white bow. Next, we get two shots of the lovers kissing down the aisle, followed by another PDA-filled photo of the two looking out at the sunset.

We’re obsessing over every photo, nearly in tears over how happy and in love the pair look. We also love how Sterling looked on their big day, even if she looks a bit confused as to what is happening!

The Mahomes have been dating since high school, with Patrick popping the question back in 2020. That same month, they announced that they were expecting their first child, welcoming their daughter Sterling Skye into the world in Feb. 2021.

