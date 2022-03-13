Paris Jackson Bares All In Beautiful & Candid Behind-The-Scenes Snapshot

Paris Jackson has been taking over the world little by little, between beautiful performances in Paris to now, showing her silly and sexy side in a nude, candid shot on Instagram.

On March 7, Jackson posted a series of photos to her Instagram, getting ready with Vivienne Westwood. Instead of posting a caption, she tagged a slew of people who helped the experience like, “@viviennewestwood @ndreaskronthaler @imgmodels @untitledmanagement @danyulbrown @jacintaspencer @lukepluckrose.”

You can see the photos HERE.

In the first photo, we get a snapshot of the Vivienne Westwood entrance followed by a posed photo of Jackson with a friend on the dance floor. In the next two photos, we see Jackson getting ready in a gorgeous, tufted polka dot gown, then we get to the photo everyone’s buzzing about.

In the last photo, we see Jackson strutting her stuff, being silly in a huge, lace hat that covers delicately over her chest. In the photo, we see a bare-faced Jackson, staring into the camera as we see her plethora of stunning tattoos and her breast.

Jackson has never shied away from showing her toned body to the world, frequently posting nude Wiccan rituals with her friends.

In a now-deleted Instagram post per Metro, Jackson has talked about her love of being naked and body-positivity. She said, “I’ll say it again for those questioning what i stand for and how i express myself. nudity started as a movement for ‘going back to nature,’ ‘expressing freedom,’ ‘being healthier’ and was even called a philosophy. being naked is part of what makes us human. for me, it helps me feel more connected to mama Gaia.”

She added, “not only is your body a temple and should be worshipped as so, but also part of feminism is being able to express yourself in your own way, whether it’s being conservative and wearing lots of clothes or showing yourself.”

