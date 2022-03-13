Halle Berry Looks Like a Self-Care Goddess As She Toasts To ‘Reinventions’ In Cozy, Bare-Faced Photos

Halle Berry is all about self-care and self-expression, frequently finding out new things about herself and reinventing her image. Her new Instagram posts both celebrate that ideal and her natural face all in one. On March 12, Berry posted a scenic photo onto her Instagram with the simple caption, “toasting evaluation, next acts, and reinventions!”

In the photo, we see a bare-faced Berry as she holds a glass of wine, wrapped in a cozy number. Her gorgeous hair is flowing as she sits in a gorgeous, natural setting.

Now, we love how often Berry posts bare-faced photos, both showing her natural glow and showing the world that natural beauty should be a celebrated part of life. She often posts these photos in gorgeous settings we daydream about later, which adds to the entire natural goddess effect.

The Moonfall star said in an interview with HelloGiggles that as she ages, she believes “less is more” with a makeup routine. “I haven’t done much makeup during this pandemic. I’ve been more natural and have focused on maintaining healthy skin. I love makeup and experimenting with it, but as you age, I think less makeup serves you well.”

Now, we all know Berry is a self-care Queen, posting fitness inspiration and more no-makeup selfies with her love Van Hunt. In another interview with Harper’s Bazaar, she said she swears by self-care Sundays, saying “I love Self-Care Sundays, and finding time to read or meditate, do yoga, things that you can easily do at home. Finding time to destress has been very important for me…”

She added, “I’m just going to be me, and there’s power in that.”

Before you go, click here to see Halle Berry’s best red carpet photos over the years.

