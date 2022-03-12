Zooey Deschanel’s Newest Instagram Post Is Peak 2000’s Glamour & We Want to Recreate It For Ourselves

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Zooey Deschanel has shown us 1950s glamour, twee fashion, and now, a peak 2000s photoshoot we want to recreate for ourselves.

On March 10, the New Girl star posted an adorable photoshoot onto Instagram with the caption “Check-in: which Zooey are you today?” She also put photo credits in the caption to “Norman Jean Roy for @allure.”

In the post, we see a photo collage of the many faces of Deschanel, ranging from a toothy grin to silly fish faces, from winking to shocked expressions — she showed an array of emotions. We’re obsessed with this collage and we’re hoping it’ll be a trend again. Remember when everyone posted photos like these? We all remember the iconic Lindsay Lohan movie poster for Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen , and we also remember when we and our friends remade it for ourselves.

Deschanel’s Property Brother boyfriend Jonathan Scott commented, responding to the iconic collage saying, “Is it weird that I’m attributing each expression to something I’ve said to you? I’ve got about 90 [percent] of it done.”

In an interview with Glamour, Deschanel said the pandemic made her more in touch with her childlike side, working on sewing, cooking, and staying playful throughout it all. “But yes, I am very childlike. So this time definitely brings back all those things I loved as a kid. I made rainbow bagels the other day!”

