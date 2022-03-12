Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Sofia Vergara Shares Another Glowing & Confident Bikini Photo From Her Early Modeling Days

Delilah Gray
Once again, Sofia Vergara posted a snapshot from her early modeling days and we’re obsessed with how confident and amazing she looks in it.

On March 11, Vergara posted an amazing throwback photo from her early modeling days on her Instagram. She posted it with the simple caption, “#tbt Colombia #spf1000.”

You can see the bikini photo HERE.

In the jaw-dropping photo, we see Vergara straddling a sink in a simple black bikini, showing off her toned physique and curves. She’s rocking some hoop earrings and her iconic wavy hair while she poses with the running sink.

Vergara’s comment section was flooded with heart-eye and fire emojis, which is typically every time she uploads a photo from her early modeling career.

Before she became one of the highest-paid actresses in the entertainment industry, she was discovered at only 17 years old on a beach in Columbia. Since then, she’s been considered one of the most recognizable beauty icons in recent years — and rightfully so. She’s absolutely stunning!

In an interview with Home Business Magazine, Vergara was asked what the pressure is like to be one of the biggest beauty icons. She responded, saying, “Well, it’s great that at this age I’m still considered a beauty icon, because you know, after you start feeling time go by, things change. So of course I love it, I think it’s great that I’m showing a little bit more of the Latin looks all over the world, I’m showing a little bit of my ethnicity off.”

Kylie Jenner

