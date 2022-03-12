Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Looks Like a Glowing Goddess in Rare Promo Selfies

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

These new photos prove Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is a glowing goddess any day of the week.

On March 9, Huntington-Whitely posted a series of promotional selfies for her beauty brand Rose Inc to her Instagram. She posted it with the caption, “Luminosity in a bottle ✨ @roseinc Skin Enhance Luminous Tinted Serum bridges the gap between powerful skincare and luminous makeup to instantly deliver sheer, radiant coverage. I’m obsessed. Need I say more?!”

In the first photo, we see Huntington-Whiteley holding the serum described during golden hour, rocking her iconic wavy locks and beige sweater. In the second photo, we get a regular selfie with Huntington-Whiteley showing her glowing skin against the sunlight. Then in the last photo, we see Huntington-Whiteley with the serum, looking gorgeous again against some matching drapes.

Truthfully, we’re obsessing over Huntington-Whiteley in these photos, because she looks truly ethereal and like a glowing goddess.

In a recent 2021 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the proud mama and business owner talked about what clean beauty means to her, something very close to her and her brand Rose Inc. “Ultimately, I think each brand has to define what the term means to them, and for us, it’s about being a brand that’s very focused on ingredients.” She added, “The most important thing to me with Rose Inc is the transparency part, because whatever you’re going to say, you have to back it up.”

