Khloé Kardashian Explained the ‘Big Burden’ Women Feel When They’re Blamed For a Partner Cheating

Anyone who follows the Kardashian family even slightly knows that Khloé Kardashian has been to hell and back with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. His consistent issues with infidelity marred much of their relationship, including the birth of their daughter True.

Now she’s speaking up on the general subject of cheating, but it might relate to her situation more than we are privy to. In the wake of Thompson’s latest tryst with Maralee Nichols, which resulted in the birth of his third child, the Good American founder opened up to Variety and admitted her personal life is something she wishes she never “had to talk about that because it’s not a fun thing to talk about.” But there is one thing on her mind since cheating has been an unfortunate hot topic in her relationships — and that’s who gets the blame when a partner steps outside their union.

Khloé finds it “sad” that society often makes “it the woman’s responsibility” for a man’s choices. She added, “And it says a lot about our society that people would rather spew venom, as opposed to some sort of sensitivity or compassion, or just nothing at all.” In her case, it was Thompson’s issue over and over again, but we wouldn’t doubt if she saw a lot of that negativity and blame on her social media pages from critics. It’s an unfortunate part of being a public figure, but people need to remember that Khloé is still a human being whose feelings can easily get hurt.

While she didn’t address her personal situation, Khloé did talk about the “big burden” it puts “on the women’s shoulders emotionally.” She added, “I don’t think people realize what it does psychologically to the women. And the men, it’s almost like another notch on their belt because they’re kind of celebrated in a way. But this is nothing new. It’s always been the boys’ club.” This gives Kardashian fans a bit of insight into how damaging her time with Thompson might have been — she not only had to deal with the demise of her relationship, but the outside opinions possibly added to the mental scars.

