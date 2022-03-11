Jamie Lee Curtis Says She’s Been ‘Sucking My Stomach In’ Since She Was 11

Jamie Lee Curtis has been reminding everyone for years that we are allowed to age gracefully — and do it on our own terms. She’s now letting us know that it’s OK to just be us. It’s time to stop hiding behind every product, article of clothing and accessory that is supposed to make us a better version of ourselves — we already are pretty fabulous.

The 63-year-old actress is tired of “concealing” everything, so in conjunction with the release of her new movie, Everything Everywhere All at Once, she has a new mantra for all of us to follow: “I want there to be no concealing of anything.” Her character in the film is an IRS auditor and Curtis wanted to make her look as “real” as possible — and yes, that’s her belly, not a prosthetic, in the film. “I wanted to just be truthful to this woman,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “In the world, there is an industry — a billion-dollar, trillion-dollar industry — about hiding things. Concealers. Body-shapers. Fillers. Procedures. Clothing. Hair accessories. Hair products. Everything to conceal the reality of who we are. And my instruction to everybody was: I want there to be no concealing of anything.”

Curtis explained that she was tired of hiding everything that society told her was a flaw on her body. “I’ve been sucking my stomach in since I was 11, when you start being conscious of boys and bodies, and the jeans are super tight,” she said. “I very specifically decided to relinquish and release every muscle I had that I used to clench to hide the reality. That was my goal.” That freedom to let go should be a wake-up call to all of us to not let that little voice in our heads tell us we are not enough. Our bodies give us the privilege to eat, sleep, breathe, dance and enjoy this incredible life — why are we always thinking negative thoughts?

She hopes that her message reaches the masses through this movie because she’s done with hiding, and Curtis is going to continue to speak her truth.

