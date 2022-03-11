This Unofficial Bridgerton Coloring Book is So Perfect, Even Lady Whistledown Would Approve

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We’re just two weeks away from getting into our carriages and returning to Grosvenor Square for the second season of Bridgerton. The hit show returns on March 25, and we are eager to see what’s next for the Bridgerton family (not to mention who’s the next subject of Lady Whistledown’s wandering quill). While we’re waiting for those episodes to finally arrive, we thought it’d be a grand idea to follow Lady Whistledown’s example and put pen to paper — or in this case, colored pencils to stunning illustrations. The Unofficial Bridgerton Coloring Book is the perfect treat for any and every fan. Before season 2 arrives, get a copy for yourself on Amazon for less than $12 right now.

This intricately designed coloring book illustrated by Sara Richard and published by Adams Media takes Bridgerton fans back to Grosvenor Square and the elegant ballrooms and gardens they know and love. Each page of this book, featuring 45 scenes inspired by the series, is full of detail. You’ll spend hours coloring between the lines and recreating some of your favorite moments from the show.

Image: Adams Media Adams Media.

Better yet, the Unofficial Bridgerton Coloring Book is currently priced at just $11.54. And if you’re looking for more Bridgerton-inspired treats, the Unofficial Bridgerton Cookbook will give you all the recipes you need to make a royal spread for your Bridgerton watch party when season 2 hits Netflix. This is such an abundance of Bridgerton riches, we have a feeling not even Lady Whistledown could resist. Before season 2 arrives on Netflix, get your Unofficial Bridgerton Coloring Book today.

The Unofficial Bridgerton Coloring Book $11.54 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, click here to see the best Netflix shows you should be watching right now.

