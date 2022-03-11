Brooke Shields Acted Out a Hot Outlander Scene With Sam Heughan & We’ll Be Watching On Repeat

Let’s just call Andy Cohen a dream maker after he had Outlander superfan Brooke Shields act out a steamy moment with Sam Heughan on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday. Heughan, who plays Jamie Fraser on the Starz series, gamely read the scene opposite the nervous actress, who stepped into the big shoes of Claire Fraser, normally played by Caitríona Balfe.

Cohen set the stage for “Clubhouse Playhouse” and revealed that the scene would be from “season three, episode six.” Shields took a long sip of her drink and joked, “Bless me, Father, for I am about to sin.” They jumped in front of a green screen and proceeded to act out the dialogue in a campy way. “I want to touch you, with your skin like white velvet and the sweet long lines of your body,” Heughan said. “God, Brooke, I couldna look at ye and keep my hands from you nor be near you and not want ye.”

Shields replied, “Is that how you felt the first time we… laid together?” She could barely look the handsome Scottish actor in the eyes because she obviously had a schoolgirl crush on him. They kept the scene light and ad-libbed a few of the lines to keep the heat from reaching a boiling point while Cohen looked on in amusement. After the tv host called, “Scene,” the duo embraced in a warm hug — probably much to the delight of Shields.

The 18th-century time-travel drama has developed a passionate fanbase because of the chemistry between Heughan and Balfe — and those sultry bedroom scenes. So, we can’t blame Shields one bit for blushing while sitting next to the actor — and we love that Cohen relished in making her fangirl’s dreams come to life.

Before you go, click here to see the all-time best Outlander episodes you’ll want to re-watch.