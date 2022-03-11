Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Heidi Klum & Husband Tom Kaulitz Recreated This Disney Movie Scene for Their Sweet & Sexy Date Night

Heidi Klum is rarely averse to giving fans an intimate look into her life. The America’s Got Talent judge has previously shared everything from confident, sexy snaps to rare glimpses of her kids. But last night, Klum took to the ‘Gram with an adorable photo featuring the longtime model and her husband, Tom Kaulitz, recreating an iconic moment from Disney’s Lady & The Tramp.

In the snapshot, which you can see below, Klum and Kaulitz looked so cute sharing a breadstick during dinner. But instead of breaking bread and sharing their halves, the couple put the breadstick in between them and munched their way to the middle — likely meeting at the halfway point for a smooch. Minus the fact these two lovebirds used a breadstick instead of a spaghetti noodle, they pretty much nailed the adorable moment from the 1955 animated classic.

Even better, Klum quoted the memorable song that played over the scene between the two pups! “Oh this is the night…it’s a beautiful night…and we call it…Bella Notte,” she captioned the photo, adding a red heart emoji. Since tying the knot back in 2019, Kaulitz and Klum have exuded nothing short of puppy love, and we’re honestly all about the couple showing off these cute little moments when they feel comfortable.

Although Klum likes to keep certain aspects of her life private, she’s nevertheless felt comfortable showing off her love for the world to see from time to time. Honestly, it looks like Klum is living her best life and still reveling in that giddy puppy love that makes our hearts flutter.

