This Saturday, March 12, one of the most anticipated Premier League matches is finally happening: Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspurs. These two teams will meet at the Old Trafford and battle it out for one of the biggest matches of the season, and fans worldwide will undoubtedly be clamoring to get the best seat in the pub — or in their own home — to cheer on their team. But if you’re not in the U.K., what’s an American Premier League fan to do? Well, that’s where we come in.

Now, we’re not here to send you off to the arena ourselves. But we have tracked down the best ways you can stream the Premier League match this weekend. Each of these options has great benefits beyond Premier League matches — though, let’s be honest, that’s why you’re here. Read on for how to watch Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspurs this Saturday, March 12, at 12:30 PM ET from the comfort of your home, anywhere in the world.

When does the Premier League season start and end?

Premier League seasons start in August and end in May. We’re currently still in the 2021-2022 cycle, which will end May 22, 2022.

Where can I stream Premier League games in the US?

If you’re looking to stream the Premier League in the U.S., there’s one super-easy way to do just that. Peacock carries Premier League matches, along with a ton of extras. Along with the most-anticipated matches, Peacock’s Premium Plan comes with a number of extras at a price that just can’t be beat. With Peacock, you’ll have access to over 60,000 hours of movies and TV, next-day access to NBC hits, all with limited ads. But wait, there’s more.

The most important part about the Premium Plan is its price — which, following the free trials of the below options, happens to be the cheapest of this round-up. You’ll have access to Premier League matches, plus the aforementioned extras for just $4.99/ month. The only downside: the plan comes with limited commercials. But if Peacock just isn’t what you’re looking for, there’s another way to watch Premier League matches.

What’s a VPN?

You can watch Premier League games and a number of other shows and streamable movies using a VPN — virtual private network. What a VPN does is give you the option to change the location of your IP address to make it look like you’re somewhere else — say, the U.K. for example.

How does a VPN Work?

When you use a VPN, you log into a server set up especially for you that masks which country you’re in before you log onto another site for streaming. Basically, using a VPN makes it look like you’re in the country where your preferred entertainment (in this case the Premier League, which streams on Sky Sports) is streaming. But VPN does even more. When you use a VPN while shopping online or using social media platforms, the server will ensure that websites won’t track your every move.

What are the best VPN services?

Express VPN

Express VPN is one of the most widely popular and reliable VPN services. This VPN serves roughly 94 countries and 160 server locations. Plus, the team behind Express VPN always wants to make sure you’re satisfied with their service — they have a 24/7 live chat hotline to troubleshoot any problems you might come across. Express VPN features a 30-day risk-free, money-back guarantee with it’s three unique plans. For monthly service, you’ll pay just $12.95 a month. If you’re willing to sign a year commitment, you’ll pay $8.95 per month. The final option is a 6-month membership, which will cost $9.99 per month.

Once you’ve signed up for the free trial, you will need to install Express VPN. Set up the activation code, then start streaming at your leisure.

NordVPN

For roughly one decade, NordVPN has been making streaming easy, with offers to 5200+ NordVPN servers. As if that wasn’t a great deal, once you subscribe to NordVPN, you can add it to upwards of six devices. Like Express VPN, this service also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. NordVPN currently features a major deal — for the next few hours, you can get NordVPN for two years for just $3.49 a month — they’re offering a limited-time 70% off deal. NordVPN is just $4.99 per month if you opt for a year subscription, and $11.99 per month if you subscribe to the the month-to-month plan.

