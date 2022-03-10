Christina Haack & Tarek El Moussa Go Their Separate Ways With ‘Bittersweet’ End of Flip or Flop 

Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa have been divorced for four years, but they’ve plowed forward with their successful HGTV show, Flip or Flop since then. That is all coming to an end very rapidly as Haack made a shocking announcement on her Instagram page on Thursday.

“Bittersweet news to announce, it’s the end of an era. Next week’s episode of Flip or Flop will be the SERIES finale,” she wrote. This was an unusual way to reveal the end of a show, especially one that put both Haack and El Moussa on the map in the home renovation world. There seems to be little fanfare as the decade-long show wrapped up for good. “I’m filled with gratitude to have done 10 seasons of a hit show,” the Christina on the Coast star continued. “I remember filming the pilot and thinking, ‘wouldn’t this be crazy if is this actually made it to network tv?’ And here we are, a decade later.”

No one expected the couple to split midway through the series, but their relationship has been rocky ever since. It’s possible that El Moussa’s “verbal tirade” on the set in July 2021 had something to do with the decision. He reportedly flew off the handle when his ex signaled that the crew was ready to shoot. He called her names like “washed-up loser” and said his then-fiancée Heather Rae Young was “hotter” and “richer” than her. The alleged outburst ended with him screaming, “the world knows you’re crazy!” That might have been more than enough for Haack to call it quits for good. She still has to co-parent their two kids, Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6, amicably, but she probably doesn’t want to see his face at work every day.

Haack finished up the post with gratitude for the fans who made the show a success, and the hardworking crew who worked on the show. She also hinted about what is to come in her career, adding, “It’s been a wild ride to say the least!!

I’m excited to see what the next 10 years has in store and can’t wait to share what I’ve been working on behind the scenes.

Stay tuned.”

