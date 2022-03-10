Cameron Diaz Reflected on How Unrealistic Beauty Standards Took A Toll on Her Mental Health

It’s been roughly eight years since the last time Cameron Diaz was on the big screen, and the former actress has had a lot of time to reflect on her career in Hollywood since taking a step back from the limelight. The Holiday star has gained a lot of hindsight since her time walking red carpets, getting glam, and being publicly scrutinized. In a recent interview, Diaz reflected on how much unattainable beauty standards negatively impacted her mental health and her relationship with her body.

During her chat with Michelle Visage on the RuPaul’s Drag Race judge’s podcast, Rule Breakers, Diaz got very real about how she used to judge herself so harshly based on subliminal — and not-so-subtle — messaging about what is perceived as ideal beauty. “You just start to pick yourself apart, you know. And you’re like, ‘Why am I sitting here, like, being so mean to myself?’” Diaz mused, noting how “toxic” the fixation became.

Even then, questions and observations about her own body ran through her mind. “My body’s strong; my body’s capable. Why am I going to talk down to it?” Diaz would ask herself. “Why am I going to be mean to it when it’s, like, carried me this far?” Those kinds of affirmations gave Diaz a whole new sense of what really matters, and on the list of her priorities, living up to societal beauty standards has been permanently scratched off.

“I don’t care,” Diaz said of those unattainable, narrow beauty standards. “Literally, the last thing I think about on a daily basis — like maybe not at all during the day — is what I look like.” Since taking a break from Hollywood, Diaz married Benji Madden in 2015, and became a mom to baby girl Raddix in December 2019. Diaz has a lot going for her in this new chapter of her life — retrograde beauty standards and how they impact her mental health simply are not part of it.

