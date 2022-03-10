Jennifer Lopez Reportedly Has These High-End Requirements For Her Future Home With Ben Affleck

When two big stars are in a relationship, like Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, that usually means their home together will need to accommodate some pretty high expectations. Bennifer 2.0 has been reunited for almost a year now, but they still haven’t found the perfect estate to meet their needs just yet.

Lopez, whose primary residence had been Miami, Florida when she was engaged to Alex Rodriguez, is now a West Coast resident and has some “A-list requirements” for her new digs, according to an Us Weekly source. In addition to a home that has “at least 20,000 square feet,” Jenny from the Block reportedly wants a “gated and private” property that has “enough space for visiting family.” Fair enough, Lopez is often surrounded by a big entourage that often includes her mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez, and her sisters Lynda and Leslie.

When it comes to amenities, J.Lo isn’t interested in compromising — if the home doesn’t have it, it isn’t the right place for her. “She needs a beauty salon and spa, at least [a] 2,000 square-foot closet, his and hers bathrooms, two kitchens, only the finest materials and high-end appliances, and of course, a pool, a guesthouse and an office,” the insider added. That all sounds good to us because if we had a superstar budget, a lot of those luxurious comforts would be on our list too.

The other item that is probably the most important is a home that feels perfect for their blended family. Not only do Lopez’s 14-year-old twins Max and Emme need to feel comfortable, but Affleck’s three kids, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, also need to feel welcome at the new place. It’s a lot to consider and we don’t envy the real estate agent trying to find the right property for the couple because their lavish list of must-haves is probably pretty hard to find in a hot home-buying market.

