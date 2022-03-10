Former Trump Adviser Stephen Miller Has a Very Millennial Objection to Handing Over Phone Records

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the United States Capitol has been doling out subpoenas for key members of Donald Trump’s inner circle over the course of the last several days. Recently, the committee called Kimberly Guilfoyle to testify, after she “backed out” of her initial commitment to provide a voluntary interview. Now, former adviser Stephen Miller is taking matters a step further by suing the House select committee over access to his phone records — for a cellphone that happens to be on his parents’ mobile plan.

According to the Huffington Post, Miller is alleging privacy concerns over the House select committee’s access to his phone records. The subpoena issued by the House committee alleges Miller and other Trump advisors “participated in efforts to spread false information about alleged voter fraud in the November 2020 election, as well as efforts to encourage state legislatures to alter the outcome of the November 2020 election by appointing alternate slates of electors,” per a press release reported on by the outlet. The committee is requesting Miller’s phone records dating from Nov. 1, 2020 – January 31, 2021.

These celebrities have spent quite a lot of money in order to keep themselves safe. https://t.co/tE8I6n26th — SheKnows (@SheKnows) March 2, 2022

Miller’s lawsuit against the House select committee includes one key detail that many on Twitter to take pause: it appears that the former Trump adviser is still on his family’s cell phone plan. An entity referred to as Carron Drive Apartments LP is a fellow plaintiff in the suit, and the aforementioned party is signed with T-Mobile’s family plan — which Miller shares with his parents and siblings, per Huffington Post. Suffice it to say, Twitter had a lot to say.

“So Trump’s plane can’t fly, and Stephen Miller is on his parent’s [SIC] cell phone plan. Is all of Trumpworld broke?” one person tweeted yesterday. “So Stephen Miller, the creep who will be known throughout history as the guy who separated kids from their parents, is on his parents’ T-Mobile phone plan? SMH,” another person wrote. More comments and coverage followed regarding Miller’s family plan.

Among the suits that have been filed against the House select committee, this has to be one of the most jarring simply based on this small detail — which has clearly caught the eyes of many. We’re all for a family plan, but when it comes to messages this sensitive in nature, Miller may want to opt for his own plan going forward.

Before you go, click here to see the biggest presidential scandals in US History.

