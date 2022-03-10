A Peek Inside Prince Charles’ Living Room Proved Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Never Far From His Mind

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

From the outside looking in, it might seem as though there are still lingering strains between certain members of the royal family. But every once in a while, longtime royal fans take a closer look and discover the bonds that tie this family together are far stronger than anything else. During a recent meet-and-greet with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, we got a glimpse into Clarence House — home of Camilla and Prince Charles — and it appears the couple have a certain photo from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding prominently displayed in their living room.

While greeting rowers Kat Cordiner, Abby Johnston, and Charlotte Irving — all of whom journeyed across the Atlantic Ocean in order to raise funds supporting organizations funding cancer research and resources — photographers snapped a few photos capturing the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall’s living room. On a side table, a number of portraits were noticeably displayed, including a framed photo of Prince Charles walking his daughter-in-law down the aisle on her May 2018 wedding day, per People. While it’s difficult to see the photo in the image below, you can just glimpse the collection of portraits the couple features on their side table.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, meets with Team ExtraOARdinary in the living room at Clarence House on March 8, 2022 ASSOCIATED PRESS.

We can definitely understand why such a photo would mean so much to Charles, in particular. The day of Meghan and Harry’s wedding, the Prince of Wales met Meghan at the halfway point down the aisle after she entered St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle and walked the first half on her own. Prince Charles then escorted Meghan to meet Harry at the altar. Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, was unable to attend the couple’s wedding.

Despite the ongoing tension between members of the royal family, we’ve already seen promising signs that Prince Charles is reconnecting with his youngest son. The future monarch has reportedly been reaching out to the Duke of Sussex, and he even gave Harry a shoutout in an op-ed he wrote for Newsweek just a few months ago. While those bonds are currently under repair, it’s incredibly evident that Prince Charles still holds a place in his heart — along with a photo in his living room — for Harry and Meghan.

