Steve Jobs’ Daughter Eve Jobs Celebrates a Big Career Win With a Moody Modeling Photo

Get ready because there is another celebrity kid officially hitting the modeling scene as a professional. Apple co-founder Steve Jobs’ daughter Eve is now represented by DNA Models.

The 23-year-old rising star will be at the same agency as Kaia Gerber, Linda Evangelista and Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow — that’s a pretty big deal for anyone hoping to strut down the catwalk. Eve shared the news with her followers with a glamorously moody Polaroid photo with her hair grazing her face while she stared right at the camera’s lens. “now represented by @dnamodels,” she captioned the photo.

Eve is already an experienced model, having starred in a Glossier campaign in 2020, and walked the runway at Paris Fashion Week in 2021 for Coperni. Her first love wasn’t fashion though, it was equestrian. She had an accomplished career in the sport and was the No. 5 ranked rider out of 1,000 under the age of 25 in 2019, according to Horse Sport. Just three years ago, she shared her life goals with the equestrian outlet, explaining, “Well, I’m actually studying abroad in Paris this quarter, so my short-term goal is to travel and explore new places with my friends. Oh, and definitely develop my French-speaking skills. With the horses, I just hope to continue working with the wonderful team of people and incredibly talented horses I have and see where it takes us.”

Modeling is likely to bring more travel to her life, and as we’ve seen before with Prince Grace’s granddaughter Charlotte Casiraghi, you can model with your horse on the runway. So, maybe her two loves will fit nicely into her new fashion industry career?

