Kim Kardashian Has Some Expletive-Ridden Advice For Fellow Women in Business

There is no doubt that Kim Kardashian is one of the most successful women in Hollywood. From her early days as a closet organizer and BFF to Paris Hilton, she has worked her way up the ladder in the entertainment industry. So many women look up to the reality star and entrepreneur, but her advice to women in business in her Variety cover story has us a bit puzzled.

“I have the best advice for women in business,” she said in the interview. “Get your f**king ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.” Maybe she meant this as an empowering bit of guidance to put in the time and not give up on your dreams — but telling women that “nobody wants to work these days” sounds a little tone-deaf coming from her privileged background. There are so many women in business who are running full-time jobs in and out of the home simultaneously. They don’t have the same access to nannies, chefs and personal assistants — they are working very hard alone or with their partners to keep their families happy and functioning.

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian Greg Swales for Variety.

The world is also emerging from a devastating, life-changing pandemic, where many people saw their careers and financial picture shift. Childcare became a huge issue as daycare centers closed and much of the burden fell onto women to take charge of their babies — sometimes even forcing them out of their careers. So, Kardashian’s advice, even if it came from a place of care, doesn’t add much value to the average woman trying to just make ends meet. They are already working hard, so gatekeeping valuable information and telling everyone to girl-boss more isn’t it.

And that still doesn’t deny the SKIMS founder’s claims that “we work our asses off.” It’s absolutely true, but their version of busting their behinds comes with access to money, a huge Hollywood and financial network, and help from their team. They already had the connections and money, thanks to dad Robert Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner, and they leveled up in a major way. But it isn’t fair to assume the average woman is sitting around eating chips and watching Netflix while waiting for an opportunity to happen — they are too busy running their own mini-empires to make sure there’s a roof over their heads with food on the table.

