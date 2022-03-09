Kate Middleton Wore This Unique Shade of Blue for Her Latest Engagement — & We Found a Similar Style for Less Than $20

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When Kate Middleton fashions a look for a public outing, we can always expect that it’ll have a lot of meaning and thought behind it. Whether she’s paying homage to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, or making a connection to a cause that is important to her, the Duchess of Cambridge is consistently reflective when it comes to her fashion choices. Today, Kate and Prince William visited the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London, and the mother of three fashioned a beautiful blue sweater that was perfect for the occasion — for more than one reason.

During their visit, the Cambridges chatted with volunteers, learned how the center was aiding refugees, and gleaned the challenges the organization is still facing. As always, Kate was the epitome of elegance while giving her look a modern spin. The Duchess of Cambridge wore a pair of wide-leg black trousers with a beautiful “lake blue” cashmere sweater. According to the Daily Mail, Kate’s sweater was designed by Alexander McQueen, a favorite of the Duchess. The color is incredibly similar to the blue found on the Ukrainian flag, making it the ideal piece for the royal to wear during her outing.

Kate Middleton visits the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London on March 9, 2022 James Whatling.

The brilliant hue of Kate’s sweater wasn’t just a meaningful nod to the Ukrainian flag. The piece was also ideal for the transitional weather of March as spring gets closer. As we mentioned, Kate’s sweater is designed by Alexander McQueen and it can be found at a retailer right here in the states. The cashmere sweater is currently available at Nordstrom — though the price point is fairly steep. But if you’re willing to splurge, it’ll be a versatile addition to your wardrobe.

If the McQueen sweater isn’t for you, then the sweater above might be the perfect compromise. This BP.-designed Rip Crop Crewneck Sweater is a looser fit and features a comfortable cotton-blend yarn. Better yet, it’s currently available for less than $20. If you’re looking for apparel that’ll keep you comfortable through March, take a note from Kate Middleton’s fashion book and check out this sweater.

