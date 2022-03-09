Gwyneth Paltrow’s Daughter Apple Is Her Gorgeous Mom’s Twin in New Photo

While we were scrolling through our feeds yesterday, we noticed a number of touching, heartfelt tributes commemorating International Women’s Day. But there was one particular Instagram post that really tugged at our heartstrings — and had us do a double take. Gwyneth Paltrow shared a new photo of her lookalike daughter Apple Martin, and the 17-year-old is basically her mom’s twin.

The snapshot was taken when Paltrow was giving her daughter a call via FaceTime — snapping a screenshot, and sharing the image to Instagram on International Women’s Day. Apple looked so much like her mom. From her wispy blonde hair, to her eyes, nose — literally every facial feature was pure Paltrow. More than the snapshot, however, we really adored the sweet words the Goop founder used to caption the image.

After reflecting on “the incredible women” who have influenced her from “kindergarten or 7th grade,” Paltrow made a special note about her teenager. “But today I want to pay tribute to one (technically almost) woman on the cusp of it. This woman gives me hope for the future of sisterhood, and for the future of our planet. And this woman has made me the woman I am today more than anyone else,” the latter half of Paltrow’s caption read.

Paltrow’s words were such a touching tribute to her lookalike daughter, and really made our hearts melt. Her caption wholly spoke to how close she is with Apple, and how much Paltrow admires her daughter. While we love seeing this lookalike mother-daughter duo showing off their cute twinning moments, we totally adored this heartfelt sweet tribute from one mother to her daughter.

