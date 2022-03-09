Kelly Clarkson Finally Settled Her Divorce — & It Came With A Shocking Price Tag

Nearly two years after they split, Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock finally settled their divorce. The former couple have been in and out of court determining custody of their two children, their assets, and even more. But with the settlement of her divorce comes a very steep price, and we were genuinely shocked by how much the singer will be paying her former spouse.

Clarkson will pay Blackstock an immense, one-time payment of $1.3 million, along with monthly child support, which began Feb. 1, totaling $45,601 for their two children, according to court documents obtained by The Blast. The former couple has also agreed to joint custody of their kids, daughter River Rose, 7, and son Remington Alexander, 5, though both will primarily live with Clarkson. And remember that Montana ranch the former spouses were battling over? Well, there’s a stipulation about that as well.

Clarkson will retain sole ownership of the Montana properties she shared with Blackstock during their marriage. However, Blackstock will stay at the former couple’s ranch until June, paying Clarkson just $2,000 a month. While the one-time payment of more than $1 million might seem like enough, the “Since You’ve Been Gone” singer will also pay Blackstock $115,000 in spousal support each month until Jan. 31, 2024.

The details of Clarkson and Blackstock’s settlement get even more thorny from there, but the price Clarkson has to pay in order to finally bring this difficult chapter of her life to an end is very jarring. Through it all, though, Clarkson has remained poised in the public eye and continued to be quite forthcoming about certain details regarding her personal affairs. While the cost of her divorce may come as a shock to some, we’re hoping these final agreements mean she can move forward with a new lease on life.

