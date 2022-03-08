Halle Berry Shows Her ‘One & Only’ Van Hunt How Much She Loves Him in Touching Birthday Tribute

Halle Berry once again makes our hearts swell up with another touching post to her man Van Hunt. On March 8, Berry posted a photo of herself with an incredibly tear-jerking, touching birthday tribute to her longtime boyfriend Hunt.

She captioned it, saying, “HERE’S TO MY ONE AND ONLY! Happy Birthday VanO. It’s no wonder your birthday and International Women’s Day are one and the same. There is no one I know who believes in, supports, and uplifts women more than you. May this year bring back to you all the love and joy you give! I Love you @vanhunt.”

In the photo, we see Berry looking as happy as can be while wearing only a shirt that reads “Van Hunt” while holding a drink. Honestly, we’re obsessed.

Berry and Hunt have been dating since 2020, giving fans updates here and there about how they’re still on Cloud 9 with one another. Berry has been very vocal about how happy and fulfilled she’s been with him.

In an interview with AARP, Berry divulged a little more, saying, “I have this new amazing love in my life. Because of COVID, we spent four months talking on the phone. We were forced to only let our brains connect and discover if we had a connection before our bodies decided to get involved… I fell in love with his mind, his conversation. I realized I really like him. I really liked who he was, and I can’t say I felt that way before. I really believe I’ve found my person. I fell in love with him before I even met him.”

