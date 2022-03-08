Paris Jackson Shows Her ‘Happy Place’ In Captivating Photo & Videos

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris Jackson is following in his footsteps and she’s already killing it with her musical performances. Not only that, we’re loving the fact that she truly seems at peace while on stage and we’ve been replaying her live performance videos repeatedly. On March 6, Paris posted quite a few updates from her ongoing tour, showing her smiling and in her element while performing. She posted a gorgeous photo of herself on stage, playing her guitar and singing with the caption, “my happy place.”

She also posted two videos of her talking to the crowd and performing her new ep called “the lost ep.” In the first video, we see her sincerely thanking the crowd for coming from all walks of life to see her perform. She captioned the video, simply saying “thank you.”

the lost ep $3.87 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

She also posted this touching video of her performing and getting the crowd to sing and take part with her. She truly looked so happy on stage and posted it with the caption, “singing with you…”

This show took place at the legendary La Maroquinerie in Paris, France, which is the first stop for her on her mini-tour overseas. Paris has said for years that she feels most at peace when singing and creating music.

In a 2020 interview with Variety, Paris gushed about her budding music career, saying how much she loves performing. “There are so many different cool parts about being a musician, and performing is one of them.” She added her dream career is “to do this for the rest of my life… Connect with other artists like this, and to create like this. It just makes my heart so full. It’s that feeling like I’m exactly where I need to be, and I’m doing exactly what I need to be doing. It’s hard to explain, but it’s incredible.”

Before you go, click here to see photos of Michael Jackson’s kids over the years.

