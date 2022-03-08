Prince Harry Made an Unexpected Visit to This Texas Event

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Since moving to the states in 2020, Prince Harry has been habituating to his new life in America — and part of that acclimation process includes a bit of cultural immersion. Just a few short weeks after he was spotted at the 2022 Super Bowl, Prince Harry made his way south for a trip to Texas. While in the state, the Duke of Sussex attended a rodeo, and it seems like he fit right in.

The father of two was spotted attending the Stockyards Championship Rodeo in Forth Worth, TX, on Saturday night and checked out some of the events held at the Cowtown Coliseum, per People. One person in attendance shared a photo of Harry in a since-deleted Instagram post, and he was totally dressed the part. The Duke of Sussex was clad in a cowboy hat and button down shirt with the sleeves rolled up to his elbows.

While the outing was definitely unexpected for longtime fans of the royal, who’ve followed his transition from the U.K. to America, Harry likely took the opportunity to mingle with attendees. And simply based on how much Harry loves connecting with people, we’d like to think the royal had a grand time at the Forth Worth event.

Since making the decision with wife Meghan Markle to move their family to the states, Harry and Meghan have been settling into their new lives and roles. For Harry’s part, we can only imagine that living in America has been an eye-opening experience, one full of new opportunities and making memories. But it’s also been about using his platform to connect with people, a quality he’s always harnessed so well. Who knows where the Duke of Sussex will show up next!

