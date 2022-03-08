Dolly Parton’s New Novel With James Patterson Is No. 1 on Amazon — & It Can Be Yours for Less Than $20

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

At this point, we’re fairly convinced there’s nothing Dolly Parton can’t do. The venerated country singer has conquered the music industry, movies, and now she’s a no. 1 best selling author. Yes, you read that correctly. Parton’s debut novel

with author James Patterson climbed the charts the first day it debuted on Amazon — and now, you can own the singer’s new book for less than $20.

Parton and Patterson’s novel, Run, Rose, Run, is a thrilling story about a young woman chasing her dreams, and running away from her past. The novel follows her all the way to Nashville, where she’s sure her dreams will come true. It’s an opportunity to start over. But will her past catch up with her? Meshing mystery and a tale about finding yourself on the journey to achieve your destiny, longtime fans of Parton and devoted Patterson readers will become wholly enthralled in this new novel.

Of course, leave it to Parton to give her fans a whole experience with Run, Rose, Run. The country crooner also wrote a collection of songs to go along with the novel, aptly named Run, Rose, Run, which includes 12 songs by Parton. If you were watching the 2022 ACM Awards, you likely heard one of the featured on the album! You can get both on Amazon right now, and you’ll definitely want to run — not walk — to nab these deals. Both the novel and CD are available for less than $20 each. Don’t hesitate; before it’s too late, make sure you add the novel and CD to your cart right now!

