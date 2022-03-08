As Monday night’s ACM Awards made very clear, there are a few things that are sacred to country music — and a dad protecting his daughters is right up there with them. Jason Aldean, who recently collaborated with Carrie Underwood on ACM Award-winning single “If I Didn’t Love You,” chatted with Entertainment Tonight on the country music show’s red carpet with wife Brittany Aldean, and when the subject of his and Underwood’s kids came up, Aldean had his country-dad response at the ready for the banter that followed.

Jason and Brittany share two kids: daughter Navy, age 3, and son Memphis, age 4 (Jason also has two kids from his previous marriage, daughter Keeley and son Kendyl). Underwood shares two kids with husband Mike Fisher: sons Isaiah, age 7, and Jacob, age 3. And given how well their parents seem to mesh, Entertainment Tonight’s Cassie DiLaura suggested to the Aldeans that young Jacob and Navy could maybe grow up to date one day and become a superstar country couple.

Brittany was into the idea, but dad Aldean had a response that could be right out of a country lyric: he said daughter Navy would never be allowed to date.

Echoing another common refrain in country music — strong-headed women — Brittany jumped in to say that Navy “does what she wants.”

With Kate Hudson’s son Ryder Robinson and Judd Apatow’s daughter Maude Apatow recently getting together, we have been eager for another famous-family couple to come along and top it — but in the case of the Aldeans and Underwood-Fishers, we’ll have to wait quite a while to see whether that country empire comes together after all.

