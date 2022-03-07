Heidi Klum & Leni Klum Teamed Up for Stunning Mother-Daughter Magazine Covers

Heidi and Leni Klum are proving that multigenerational modeling careers are the hottest trend right now in the fashion industry. The mother-daughter duo has complementary covers for Harper’s Bazaar Germany — and they look absolutely gorgeous.

Heidi’s cover features a close-up shot with her slicked-back hair, smoky eye makeup and a nude lip as her hand grazes by her cheek. (See the photos HERE.) Leni’s cover is all about the eyes — her stunningly blue eyes pop in the shot as it matches the color of her shirt. The 48-year-old supermodel wrote the sweetest message to her 17-year-old daughter on her Instagram post. “You have the beautiful blue eyes from my mother,” she wrote in German.

With #NYFW in full swing, we're taking a look back at our favorite mother-daughter models on the runway! https://t.co/W7KlWMMIMX — SheKnows (@SheKnows) February 16, 2022

The Klum women are finding a great way to shine in the spotlight together — and support each other consistently in the fashion industry. Leni always knew this was her destiny, even if mom made her wait until she was 16 years old to begin working professionally. “She’s always telling me, ‘just be true to yourself, and don’t let what other people are saying affect you or change what you’re doing. And it’s always okay to say no,‘ ” the teen shared about her mom’s sage advice to Rollacoaster magazine. “My mom is always telling me to just be myself, and brush off any hate I get, and I go by that. I don’t read my comments. I think that you should just block it out. Don’t even think about it, just do what you’re there to do, and do what you want to do. ‘Don’t let anybody stand in your way and tell you what you can’t do, just be yourself.’ “

With mom guiding her young daughter every step of the way, we are probably seeing the rise of the next supermodel in the industry. Another Gen Z superstar is on her way!

Before you go, click here to see kids who are following in their supermodel moms’ footsteps.