Salma Hayek Brought Mathilde & Valentina Pinault to Fashion Week For a Fabulous Mother-Daughter Date

Paris Fashion Week was extra glamorous with A-list celebrities like Salma Hayek bringing their Gen Z kids along for the spectacle. The Eternals star had 14-year-old daughter Valentina, and 21-year-old stepdaughter Mathilde by her side — both share the same dad, Hayek’s husband François-Henri Pinault.

The stunning trio decked in Balenciaga looked chic and casual in their outfits as they took Paris Fashion Week by storm. (See the photos HERE.) Hayek added a splash of color to her black dress and boots with an oversized Tiffany blue shirt and accessorized with black sunglasses and a diamond bracelet. Mathilde, who looks like she just stepped off the catwalk, also nailed the all-black memo with a washed denim outfit and a black bag. Little sis Valentina, looking confident beyond her years, wore a black crop-top and mini-skirt with Balenciaga-brand tights.

While fans don’t often get to see Hayek with her stepdaughter, Mathilde revealed that the blended family is quite close, and she often seeks advice from her stepmom. “She taught me how important it is to know how to simplify doubts and fears, by adjusting the size to the simplicity of everyday life,” Mathilde told NewsBeezer. She added that Hayek has shared with her a sense of “openness” and “a fundamental lesson of curiosity about life.”

With Valentina continuing to make more red-carpet appearances, and now, Mathilde, it looks like Hayek is enjoying having her girl squad with her. And with their dad in the fashion business, it would be no surprise to see them follow in their father’s footsteps.

