The Royal Family Is Reportedly Helping Prince Andrew Pay Off His Sexual Abuse Settlement

Prince Andrew is no longer a senior royal, but he certainly is being treated like one, even after settling his sex abuse civil case with Virginia Roberts Giuffre. He is reportedly getting some financial assistance from Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles to make his payment deadline.

It was his older brother who suggested the settlement in the first place to avoid having to testify in the rape case, according to The Sun. Now, Charles and his mother are apparently bailing him out until the sale of his Swiss chalet is finalized. “There were family discussions about how to ‘take a little from here and a little from there,’ ” said the U.K. outlet’s source. “Once it (money from the chalet) hits his bank account, he can pay back his brother and whoever else has lent him money.”

A new report details how Prince Andrew and his accuser, Virginia Giuffre, have allegedly agreed to reach an out of court settlement. https://t.co/WQRuG14Xqi — SheKnows (@SheKnows) February 15, 2022

The royals were concerned he wouldn’t be able to make the financial deadline, which is reportedly in less than 10 days. “He has no income or money to repay a bank loan, so the family is the only way to guarantee the payment,” a second insider added. The amount of money he owes was undisclosed, but The Sun is estimating it to be around £7million (over $9.1 million). Of course, that money is being given to him by the Queen and Charles is just a loan and it must be paid back once he has the funds from the sale of his property. If he doesn’t repay the money to his family members, it will come out of his share of the Queen’s will.

With no source of income and no job prospects on the horizon for the shamed royal, it does beg the question: Will the royal family continue to bankroll Prince Andrew for the rest of his life? With Prince Charles aiming for a slimmed-down monarchy when he takes the throne, Andrew might want to brush up his royal résumé.

