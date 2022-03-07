Meghan Markle’s Bold Response to This Prince Charles Offer Perfectly Captures Her Approach to Royal Life

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When Meghan Markle officially became part of the royal family in May 2018, it was clear her acclimation process to royal life was going to be a lot different than other members of the House of Windsor. And while we’ve all watched Meghan and Prince Harry’s independence from the royal family grow over the past few years, Meghan’s confidence and self-possessed personality goes back long before she took her wedding vows. But one specific decision that involved Harry’s father tells us everything we need to know about the Duchess of Sussex. Prince Charles’ offer to walk Meghan down the aisle on her wedding day elicited a confident, yet accommodating response from the bride, which really set the tone for her approach to life as a royal.

In the days leading up to her wedding, Meghan found out her father, Thomas Markle, would not be able to attend the ceremony at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. Prince Charles stepped in, offering to walk his future daughter-in-law down the aisle. Meghan’s response was a simple, four-word question: “Can we meet halfway?” The response, chronicled in Robert Hardman’s new book Queen of Our Times (currently available for pre-order) “was an indicator that this was no blushing bride, but a confident, independent woman determined to make a grand entrance on her own,” Hardman said, per the Daily Mail.

Prince Charles walks Meghan Markle down the aisle at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on her wedding day ASSOCIATED PRESS.

It’s that same confidence and independence that’s been the cornerstone for Meghan’s approach to so many aspects of adjusting to her new life. As we know now, however, that transition was not at all easy, and the prying eyes and scrutiny of British tabloids didn’t help matters either. In March 2021, Meghan reflected on the dark chapter in her life as a new member of the royal family, revealing to Oprah she struggled with suicidal ideation.

By early 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan made the decision to take a step back from their roles as senior members of the royal family, and instead pave their own path of public service. The road Harry and Meghan are traveling has been full of twists and turns. But one element seems certain — we are once again seeing the confidence and independence Meghan demonstrated to the world on her wedding day.

