Salma Hayek & Kim Kardashian Show Their Support For Ukraine With Mesmerizing Ensembles

Kim Kardashian and Salma Hayek are the duo we didn’t know we needed until now, thanks to Hayek’s newest Instagram post.

On March 6, Hayek posted a photo of her and Kardashian posing side by side at the Balenciaga show for Paris Fashion Week on her Instagram. She posted it with the caption, “@balenciaga #pfw 🇺🇦🕊.”

In the photo, we see Hayek wearing a blue and yellow color block dress and Kardashian wearing a striking ensemble made of caution tape with the name “Balenciaga” all over it. The amazing thing is that both of these outfits are homages to Ukraine and what’s going on overseas.

Fans quickly commented that they loved that Hayek showed her support, saying “aw so nice supporting Ukraine with that outfit” and “Queens.”

Hayek’s outfit boasts the colors of the Ukrainian flag while Kardashian’s takes on a more metaphorical approach. Kardashian also posed with Creative Director Demna Gvasalia made this Balenciaga show a dedication to “fearlessness, to resistance, and to the victory of love and peace,” as he wore a yellow-and-blue color block shirt himself, according to People.

We love that not only are they stunning together, but they’re also showing support together.

Hayek talked about in an interview with CBS News when she iconically said when accepting the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award, “It takes so little to make big, big changes.” When asked by CBS, they asked her why she became an activist, to which she sassily responded, “It’s a very strange question. My head thinks: Why don’t you?”

If you want to help the Ukrainian people, check out our article HERE that shows different ways you can help.

