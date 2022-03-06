Kim Kardashian Walks On The Wild Side In Glowing Bikini & Motorcycle Snapshots

Kim Kardashian is not only choosing happiness from now on, she’s choosing to show how badass she can be. On March 5, Kardashian posted a series of photos of herself to her Instagram with the simple caption “Always ready!”

In the photos, we see Kardashian looking like something out of an action show from Netflix, sporting a black motorcycle helmet and matching leather bikini top. In the first photo, Kardashian is wearing the helmet, ready to take it off as she stands in front of a gorgeous beach. Then the following photos are of her waving her hair in the wind as she takes off her helmet. In the fourth photo, we see an adorable photo of her wearing the helmet again with a towel wrapped around her waist, followed by a few candid shots of her with the helmet.

Comments flooded in quickly about how stunning she looked in the snapshots, with her sister Khloe Kardashian saying, “It’s not ok how beautiful you are.” We agree that she looks absolutely beautiful in these snapshots and we’re kind of obsessed with the touch motif of it.

Last month, Kardashian told Vogue that she’s focusing on her own happiness and well-being from now on to be more present for the people she loves. She said, “For so long, I did what made other people happy. And I think in the last two years I decided I’m going to make myself happy. And that feels really good.”

Before you go, click here to learn more about celebrities who’ve opened up about dating after divorce.

