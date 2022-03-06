Demi Moore Has Never Looked Better During Her Appearance At The Chloé Fall Fashion Show

Fashion Week events aren’t over yet because this time, we’re swooning over Demi Moore’s minimalist ensemble.

On March 5, WWD posted a series of photos of some of our favorite celebrities at the Chloé fall collection fashion show with the caption, “The sky outside was covered, but in the hothouse where Gabriela Hearst showed her fall collection for Chloé, it was downright toasty. Fortunately, most of her V.I.P. guests got the memo.” They also tagged, “Report: @jdiderich,” and gave photo credits to “@stephanefeugerephotography/WWD.”

You can see the photos HERE.

In the photos, we see Moore looking like a goddess in her minimalist outfit, Maria Sharapova rocking a unique nude dress, Marisa Tomei stunning the crowd in a dark dress, and even climate change activist Xiye Bastida wearing a blue and white ensemble.

While everyone looks amazing, our jaws are dropping over Moore’s ensemble. The same day, Moore posted a selfie of her own with the caption tagging @chloe.

In the photo, we see Moore in the same ensemble of a black turtleneck, white pants, tan trench coat, and rocking her iconic and sleek straight hair.

Moore has been a fashion icon for years. In an interview in Harper’s Bazaar, Moore revealed she sees fashion as more than just clothes. She loved working with the late Alexander McQueen because he “was a genius.” She said, “I was always thrilled to wear his clothes because they were more than fashion; they were truly works of art.”

