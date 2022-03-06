Michael Jackson’s Daughter Paris Opens Up About Traumatic Boarding School Experiences: ‘There Should Be a Vetting Process’

Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris is no stranger to telling it like it is and shining a light on subjects many are afraid to address. This time, she talked about her harrowing experiences at a boarding school and PTSD.

For her cover story for LVR Magazine, Paris opened up about a plethora of subjects, ranging from her solo career to calling out certain psychiatric schools. She was homeschooled until seventh grade where she was sent to a Utah boarding school that she says left her with PTSD.

In the interview, she pleaded with parents to do their research on boarding schools, “There are a lot of things at play in those schools. They can shut down and reopen under a different name to avoid lawsuits, and it depends on how state laws work. If a kid decides to call their parents and say, ‘Please get me out of here,’ that center will likely hang up the phone and call the parents back to say ‘Don’t listen to them, they are manipulating you, doing everything they can to get out of here.’ Who are you going to listen to, a troubled teen or clinical professional?”

She added, “There should be a better vetting process [in everything]: before you medicate — or something even more dangerous, like selling a gun — you should vet them. It’s important in all kinds of situations. It could be as simple as a job, or as complicated as medicine or a weapon. Psychiatrists hand out addictive medication like candy without really vetting the patient. There is no harm in vetting.”

Paris has been very open about her past addiction but has been working hard to overcome it.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, you can get help by calling the Drug Addiction Hotline at 1-877-813-5721.

