Black Mind & Body - Spotlight
Zooey Deschanel & Property Brother Jonathan Scott Show They’re Still So In Love With Little Instagram Exchange

Delilah Gray
Zooey Deschanel and Property Brother Jonathan Scott are perpetually on Cloud 9 and we love seeing any little exchange we can.

On March 3, Deschanel posted an adorable photo of herself twirling in a dress to her Instagram. She posted it with the caption, “Practicing my curtsy in my best effort to convince my kids that I am, in fact, the queen of that very small country I told them about.”

In the photo, we see Deschanel wearing an adorable black, brown, and gray dress, hair as luscious and wavy as can be.

Now, we’re loving everything about this post, but our hearts are truly melting over what her longtime boyfriend Scott commented. Like always, he commented first and this time he said in response, “…And I your court jester.” Be right back, our hearts are exploding from cuteness overload.

Deschanel shares two children with ex-husband Jacob Pechnenik named Elsie Otter, 6, and Charlie Wolf, 4. Scott doesn’t have any children of his own at this point.

Deschanel and Scott got together back in 2019, instantly becoming a super-beloved couple by everyone who finds out about this unexpected couple.

Along with that, they never fail to tell the world how happy and in love the pair are. Back in June 2021, Deschanel told HollywoodLife how supported she feels with Scott. “We’re just very supportive. He’s just so nice and so kind. I always feel that he’s really there for me and it just makes me want to always reciprocate that and I’m very appreciative. He’s a wonderful person.”

