Vanessa Bryant’s Touching Tribute to Late Husband Kobe Shows The Depths Of Their Eternal Love Story

One of the greatest love stories of our time will always be between Kobe and Vanessa Bryant. Now, Vanessa frequently posts about her late husband, posting tributes to him or throwback memories that bring her joy. But this new post shows more supportive they were of one another. On March 5, Vanessa posted a photo to her Instagram with the caption, “Forever….the BEST.”

You can see the photo HERE.

In the photo, we see Kobe tidying something on a podium, looking dapper in his tuxedo. We see Vanessa taking a photo of him, smiling from ear to ear as she fawns over him and looks stunning in a maroon dress.

This snapshot is one of many that shows their eternal love story, with this photo perfectly showing how Vanessa was so proud of Kobe and his accomplishments.

Vanessa and Kobe were together for over 20 beautiful years, getting engaged only six months after meeting and tying the knot soon after in 2001. Tragically, on Jan. 2020, Kobe and their daughter Gianna “Gigi,” 13, passed away in a helicopter crash. They also have three more daughters named Natalia, 19, Bianka, 5, and Capri, 2.

Vanessa has been open about dealing with her grief. One time she posted a touching quote about it onto her Instagram story per Goalcast, “I want to say this for people struggling with grief and heartbreaking loss. Find your reason to live. I know it’s hard. I look at my daughters and I try to push through that feeling for them. Death is guaranteed but living the rest of the day isn’t. Find your reason.”

