Demi Moore Shows Support For Artistic Daughter Scout Willis’ Music Career In Enchanting Post

Demi Moore is showing her love for her musically inclined daughter Scout Willis by sharing her newest single on her Instagram.

On March 4, Moore posted a series of Willis’ latest photoshoots for her new single to her Instagram. She posted the photos with the caption, “Meet The Martyr, The Demon, The Queen @scoutlaruewillis new single “Shouldn’t I Be” is now streaming on all platforms! So proud of my baby’s immense talent and creative genius. Watch the official video at the link in stories.”

In the first photo — dubbed “The Martyr” — we see Willis with a pixie cut, wielding a sword in the air while she wears a chain-link two-piece. In the second photo — called “The Demon” — Willis is in a nude, sheer ensemble while on a circular hoop. With long, tangled hair, she poses in simple red and white makeup to portray her character. Then, in the last photo, we see a familiar ensemble — Willis poses as “The Queen” in a sparkling one-piece in front of a Harlequin background.

If you sneak a peek at Willis’ Instagram, she’s posted a plethora of stunning, artistic shots from her newly released single called “Shouldn’t I Be” — her second single after “Love Without Possession.”

Truly an artistic soul, Broadway World reported what Willis said the country folk song is about, saying “To me ‘Shouldn’t I Be’ is a song poised on the knife’s edge between old patterns of self-judgment and the joyful clarity of allowing myself to let them all go. Lyrically, this song speaks to that near-universal pain of not-enoughness, of feeling like we ought to be something different than we are: better, stronger, taller, braver, more beautiful, in the hopes that then we might finally feel complete and whole.”

We love that mama Moore is showing her support for her eldest and we can’t wait for more music to come from Willis!

