Elizabeth Hurley Shows Off Toned Abs in Beautiful, Empowering Photos Amidst Her Injury Recovery

Elizabeth Hurley is letting the world know that even during her intense recovery, she’s a glowing goddess. On March 3, Hurley posted a couple of stunning photos to her Instagram with the simple caption, “Helllooooo from @vivamayrmariawoerth.”

In the photos, we see Hurley showing off her toned arms and abs while rocking simple monochromatic workout clothes. She’s showing her brilliant smile and gorgeous eyes as she poses in front of a window, peering out at a scenic overlook.

Now the account she tagged is VIVAMAYR Maria Wörth, a luxury medical and holistic health resort with multiple locations in Vienna, London, and Istanbul, to name a few. Hurley has been there for around a week for a big detox and to work on healing some torn ligaments in her left ankle.

It’s no secret that Hurley adores fitness, wellness, and overall living a healthy life. In a 2017 interview with The Cut, Hurley revealed what all that means to her, saying, “It means being as healthy as you can in your lifestyle and as healthy as you can emotionally. You need to balance both… People often ask me how you can look good as you age, and for me, it’s a couple of things.”

She added, “We all get hard knocks in life, but it’s important to stay positive and stay engaged, and not be angry. Anger doesn’t seem to go hand in hand with wellness.”

