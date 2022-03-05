Britney Spears’ New Snapshot Of Sam Asghari Has Fans Speculating They May Have Secretly Wed

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari got fans super excited about an upcoming wedding since they got engaged over six months ago. But according to Spears’ new post, a wedding may have already happened.

On March 4, Spears posted a show-stopping photo of Asghari for his birthday, saying “Such an amazing pic of my husband @samasghari !!!! He’s such a hard worker and he amazes me each day with his passion for life !!!! I’m so lucky to be able to share my life with him …. HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!!” She then gave photo credits to an account with the tag @estudios_official.

You can see the photo HERE.

In the black-and-white photo, we see Asghari wearing a suit, holding his hand out to the camera. Now, while the photo is gorgeous, people are kind of losing it over the caption, specifically that Spears referred to Asghari as her husband.

Literally, all the comments are along the same line — with fans responding with “Husband?!” One fan commented a lengthier response, asking “Britney Jean what do you mean by HUSBAND??? You got married already? If so, love it!!!” Another fan asked, “Husband? Last night, it was Fiancé….”

This theory has spurred on even more when Asghari himself commented, “I’m saying no more cake baby no more, please.”

So, fans want to know: did the two secretly tie the knot?

Spears and Asghari have been together since 2016, shocking and exciting the world when they announced through Instagram that they were engaged back in Sept. 2021.

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrities who have pulled off secret weddings.

