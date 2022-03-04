Even Duchess Camilla’s Supporters Can’t Help Comparing Her to Princess Diana

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There is a lot of dialogue happening about Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, after Queen Elizabeth announced that her title would be Queen Consort when Prince Charles ascends to the throne. Even though she has been married to her husband for almost 17 years, the shadow of Princess Diana still looms large over them.

It’s something that Ingrid Seward, Editor-in-Chief of Majesty Magazine calls the “ghost of Princess Diana.” While telling True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat that people who have met the Duchess “really love her,” Seward concedes that “globally she’s not so popular, especially in the United States, because of this huge swell for Diana that will never go away.” Although there may be a way for the royal couple to turn this around since Camilla and Diana are two very different personalities.

“I don’t think the world wants another glamorous Diana on the throne, I think after the Queen goes, to have someone steady and charming but slightly in the background like Camilla is probably a very good thing,” she added. Royal watchers have to realize that each woman has brought something unique to the royal family and that is what should be embraced — not comparisons between the two.

But not every royal expert is thrilled with Camilla, Battle of Brothers author Robert Lacey believes many U.K. citizens still feel the effects of the love triangle. “As we look ahead, we Brits, we’re not very enthusiastic about King Charles III or Camilla,” he exclusively told SheKnows. “Camilla is a woman who is at the root of all that unhappiness at the ’80s and ’90s.” So, despite the support, the Duchess is going to have a huge mountain to climb in order to win public favor because Diana is still present in many people’s minds even decades later.

