Donald Trump Jr.’s Fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle Has Been Called to Testify About January 6

Kimberly Guilfoyle is discovering her luck has run out when it comes to avoiding the House Select Committee that is investigating the insurrection events on Jan. 6, 2021. After suddenly ending proceedings on Feb. 25 because she claims she didn’t know committee members would be participating in her voluntary deposition, Guilfoyle now finds herself on the receiving end of a subpoena.

Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.), chairman of the panel, addressed Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée’s first meeting, stating that she “backed out of her original commitment to provide a voluntary interview.” The Select Committee believes that she holds crucial information because she “met with Donald Trump inside the White House, spoke at the rally that took place before the riot on January 6th, and apparently played a key role organizing and raising funds for that event,” according to Thompson’s statement. The Mississippi representative added that they “expect her to comply with the law and cooperate.”

With Guilfoyle’s phone records already a part of the investigation, the Select Committee is looking for her to fill in the holes of what happened that day when she communicated with the president. This adds another layer to the investigation as last week there were reports that daughter Ivanka Trump turned down the opportunity to voluntarily speak with the committee and is also on the list of subpoena possibilities. While she did not speak at the Jan. 6 rally before the insurrection, she was reportedly brought into the Oval Office several times to convince her father to calm the rioters.

As for Guilfoyle, she has been ordered to turn over documents to the committee by March 11 and appear for her deposition on March 15, so they can get to the heart of the incident. With the investigation closing in on the inner Trump circle, it’s only a matter of time before a family member is brought before the committee next.

