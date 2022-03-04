Amal Clooney’s Description of Being Married to George Clooney Is Just as ‘Wonderful’ as We’d Always Imagined

When Amal Clooney walks on a red carpet with husband George Clooney, all eyes are on them. They are smart, successful, good-looking and the picture-perfect Hollywood power couple, so there has to be something wrong behind the scenes, right? Nope, Amal is confirming that their marriage is rock solid — just as we imagined.

She revealed in a Time magazine profile that “marriage has been wonderful” because her husband is her teammate. Calling George “incredibly inspirational and supportive,” Amal added, “We have a home filled with love and laughter.” That home includes twins Ella and Alexander, who are now four years old. “It is a joy beyond anything I could ever have imagined,” she continued. “I feel so lucky to have found a great love in my life, and to be a mother—this is how I get my balance.”

No one should ever dismiss her as just George Clooney’s wife because she is a highly respected international human-rights lawyer all on her own. Her public profile, because she’s married to an Oscar winner, can often “benefit some clients” and she does her best to “try to turn the spotlight to what is important.” And George knows how lucky he is to have Amal in his life, so the happiness in the marriage goes both ways.

He described his wife as “the most extraordinary, smart, brilliant, beautiful woman I’ve ever met,” on the WTF With Marc Maron podcast in 2021. “Listen, I didn’t want to get married; I didn’t want to have kids. And then this extraordinary human being walked into my life, and I just fell madly in love,” he explained. “And I knew from the minute I met her that everything was going to be different.” So, the duo is blissfully happy, and those cozy red-carpet photos are genuine — because George and Amal are partners for life.

