Jason Momoa Spoke Out on Social Media About How ‘Hard’ His Split From Lisa Bonet Has Been

Even though the press is saying Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are reconciling, Momoa’s latest Instagram post is telling fans something much different. The Aquaman star is thanking his followers for giving his family space during this difficult time.

Sharing a carousel of his beautiful children, daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13, enjoying The Batman premiere together, in support of older half-sibling Zoë Kravitz, Momoa expressed his gratitude in the caption. After praising Kravitz for her recent accomplishments, including her upcoming host gig on Saturday Night Live, he got right down to business. “we had a wonderful time in NYC,” Momoa wrote. “mahalo to the fans and press for being generous and giving us space for the children it’s hard enough separating in the public eye. we appreciate the continued privacy through these times aloha j.”

It doesn’t sound much like a reconciliation right now, but Momoa and Bonet may be figuring out a way that works best for them and their children. Their two kids are young teens and are very aware of what is happening in their parents’ marriage — and it has to be hard with the media constantly talking about it. But it looks like the family was given the much-deserved space that it needed while they were out celebrating Kravitz on the red carpet.

Despite their January split, Momoa has always maintained that family comes first. “We’ve all gotten so much closer,” Momoa told Men’s Health in 2020. “My wife is very sophisticated and smart and (our kids and I are) kind of like animals that need to be trained a little better. I’m constantly a work in progress, and I’ve just been trying to get better as a father and a husband.” That message is still heard loud and clear in 2022 as the couple finds a new path together, but maybe not as husband and wife.

