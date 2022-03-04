Meghan Markle’s Lawyer Has a Stern Response to Sister Samantha’s Lawsuit Claiming Meghan Lied to Oprah

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Overcoming very public legal battles hasn’t been easy for Meghan Markle. Back in December, the Duchess of Sussex scored a huge legal victory over a British tabloid for privacy and copyright infringement, the same newspaper with which Prince Harry is currently waging his own legal battle over their reporting on his fight for security detail in the UK. And just when it seemed like Meghan was done dealing with high-profile legal squabbles, she’s facing a new lawsuit — this time from her own half-sister, Samantha Markle.

Samantha Markle is suing Meghan for allegedly lying to Oprah Winfrey during the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s March 2021 tell-all interview, per TMZ. According to court documents obtained by the outlet, Samantha alleges Meghan fabricated her “rags to royalty” story. Among the claims Samantha makes in her suit, she alleges Meghan and Samantha’s father, Thomas Markle, paid for Meghan to attend “elite and expensive private schools,” as opposed to Meghan’s claim that she alone paid for her education at Northwestern University.

Other claims include Samantha’s refutation that she changed her last name to Markle only after Meghan started dating Harry. And Samantha also took issue with how Meghan referred to herself as an “only child” — as the sole child of Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland, Meghan was likely using the term to summarize how she felt growing up. The suit also alleges Meghan concocted such anecdotes about her life so Samantha and Thomas Markle “could not interfere with or contradict the false narrative and fairytale life story” Meghan was sharing with the public. Along with these allegations, Samantha claims Meghan has caused sales of Samantha’s autobiography to dip and prevented her from finding work, along with causing mental and emotional distress.

So, how is the Duchess of Sussex dealing with this new lawsuit? Well, Meghan and her legal team aren’t particularly interested in adding more fuel to this fire. “This baseless and absurd lawsuit is just a continuation of a pattern of disturbing behavior,” Meghan’s lawyer, Michael Kump, told TMZ. “We will give it the minimum attention necessary, which is all it deserves.” This isn’t the first time Samantha Markle has made such public claims about her half-sister. And while it’s not known at the moment how far this lawsuit will actually go, we can’t help but feel this won’t be the last time we hear from Samantha Markle.

