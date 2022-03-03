Salma Hayek Shines Brightly in Blue as She Cements Her Hollywood Icon Status With Award

Salma Hayek has always been one of Hollywood’s most popular stars, and now, she has the award to prove it. On Thursday, she was honored by IMDb with their first-ever “Icon” STARmeter Award.

The House of Gucci star showed up in a stunning royal blue dress that draped over her curves and had a fun flair with the black fringe adding to the movement of the outfit. She looked so happy to be accepting the award as she leaned into the glass statuette — it’s a big honor to be the inaugural recipient. IMDbPro head Matt Kumin said in a statement that Hayek was being recognized for “her groundbreaking creative career and the indelible mark she has made on the entertainment industry.”

Salma Hayek Tristan Fewings/Getty Images.

She remains one of the most popular stars on the entertainment information website, and she was “thrilled” to be their first celebrity honored in this category. Hayek took her moment in the spotlight to call on Hollywood to continue to move toward gender equality in the workplace. “This award means so much to me because for so long, women in the entertainment industry were under-recognized for our performances, contributions to filmmaking, and power to draw audiences to theaters,” she explained. “While there has been progress, particularly in the last few years, this Women’s History Month, I’m reflecting on the work that is still to be done as we continue moving towards gender parity.”

AT 55 years old, Hayek is grateful to still be at the top of her career because people keep opening the right doors for her, but it’s her talent that keeps her on the A-list. For Hayek, her star will continue to burn brightly in the entertainment industry because her fans are passionate about her work — and her icon status.

Before you go, click here to see actresses over 50 who are more successful now than ever.