Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly Trying to Protect ‘Tender’ Pete Davidson Amid Kanye West Drama

Kim Kardashian is doing her best to find some peace after being declared legally single on Wednesday in her Kanye West divorce. Of course, her ex has continued to stir up the drama while dragging her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, into the mix — and she would really like it to stop.

The SKIMS founder is frustrated that West is blaming the Saturday Night Live star for getting in the way of their reconciliation. The truth is that Kardashian is “happy” with Davidson and didn’t even consider going back to the rapper. “Kim is upset because Pete has been nothing but kind and continues to be brought into Kanye’s drama, and he doesn’t deserve it,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.

She even took the time to “like” filmmaker James Gunn’s tweet after he praised the comedian on Wednesday when West released his “Eazy” music video, which portrayed Davidson as a decapitated claymation figure. Gunn wrote, “For the record, Pete Davidson is one of the nicest, sweetest guys I know. A truly generous, tender & funny spirit, he treats everyone around him with respect.” West obviously agrees with that sentiment, and it’s probably the most she can do publicly without further setting off West.

This has been an emotional time for Kardashian because the end of any marriage is difficult, but this one is being played out in public when she’s continually asked for privacy. We don’t know what West’s state of mind is, but his mental health could easily be a contributing factor to his recent questionable actions. For the reality star, she can only move forward with strength — and hope that Davidson can ride through the rough times with her.

