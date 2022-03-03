Cindy Crawford & Daughter Kaia Gerber Shared ‘Postcards From Paris’ in Matching Looks

Cindy Crawford and her lookalike daughter Kaia Gerber are taking Paris Fashion Week by storm — and they have the photos to prove it. After walking in the Off-White show earlier this week, Crawford shared snapshots from the fabulous trip to the City of Lights on her Instagram account.

Captioning the carousel of images, “Postcards from Paris,” the 56-year-old supermodel kicked off the series with a twinning moment with her 20-year-old daughter. Wearing long camel-colored coats, black boots and chic black sunglasses, the mother-daughter duo looked like sisters enjoying a sight-seeing trip to Paris. It’s wonderful to see the two generations not only enjoying personal time together but having those special moments of working the same fashion shows.

Crawford also posted a few behind-the-scenes pictures with other superstars who appeared in Off-White’s first show without their designer, Virgil Abloh, who passed away from cancer in November 2021. She shared the spotlight with longtime friends Naomi Campbell, Helena Christensen, Serena Williams and Gigi Hadid. It looked like an epic adventure to Paris Fashion Week for both Crawford and Gerber.

Having a supermodel mom has also given Gerber a notable introductory into the fashion industry, but she still gets advice from Crawford before each show. “I think my only specific advice to her with the runway shows was just, like, personally, I don’t like seeing a girl with dead eyes and no expression walking down a runway,” Crawford told Town & Country. “I don’t think it’s interesting. Yes, I know that’s what’s in style now. But I said I feel as if people want to see a personality. It’s not appropriate for every show, but I think that Kaia has found those little places.” And mother and daughter have found a place together in the fashion industry.

Before you go, click here to see which daughters who look just like their famous moms.