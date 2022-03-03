Madonna Is Reportedly Putting Actresses Through a Boot Camp to See If They Can Play Her in a Biopic

Let’s be honest, nobody can play Madonna better than Madonna, but quite a few actresses in Hollywood are sure going to try. They are so dedicated to nabbing the coveted role in the Material Girl’s upcoming biopic that they’ve reportedly signed up for “Madonna Bootcamp.”

Who wouldn’t want to sink their teeth into a juicy role like Madonna? The evolution of her career, and her colorful personal life, is why stars like Julia Garner, Alexa Demie, Florence Pugh and Odessa Young are putting themselves through the “grueling” paces to go through the months-long audition process, according to The Hollywood Reporter. With help from casting director Carmen Cuba, Madonna has her hands all over this project. The hopefuls sometimes rehearse for 11-hours a day with the “Vogue” singer running choreography sessions, readings and singing auditions herself.

The movie reportedly starts early in her career and leads up to her critically acclaimed Blonde Ambition tour in 1990, so that’s why “you have to be able to do everything,” according to a source. It’s hard work being Madonna and she has always poured her heart and soul into every project — so her biopic is going to be no different. Bootcamps aren’t that unusual when it comes to movies that involve multiple skills like singing and dancing, but the actors usually have the parts before they participate in them (like Billy Elliot and La La Land).

Madonna wants to make sure everything is picture-perfect for this movie and knows that no one can do it better than she can. “The reason I’m doing it is because a bunch of people have tried to write movies about me, but they’re always men,” she told Jimmy Fallon in October. For the actresses trying to secure the role, the hardest part isn’t going to be filming the movie, it’s going to be surviving the “Madonna Bootcamp.”

