How To Watch Lucy and Desi — Stream The New Documentary At Home

There’s an invigorated interest in Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz — and for good reason. The beloved figures of 1950s TV and pioneers in the entertainment industry have gotten the biopic treatment (Being The Ricardos starring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem), the children’s book treatment (Little Golden Books’ biography on Ball), and now a documentary about the famous couple and stars of I Love Lucy is here, and we have all the details you need on how to watch the revealing, introspective film.

In case you’re slightly out of the loop on why there’s been so much renewed interest in this couple, we’ll try to give you the briefest refresher. Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz were married from roughly 1940-1960 and in that time left an indelible impact on Hollywood with ripple effects still washing up onto the shores of the entertainment industry to this day. The couple created and starred in the series I Love Lucy from 1951 until 1957. They also founded their own production company, Desilu, in 1950, of which Ball became the president in 1962. While the cameras and history books remember Ball and Arnaz’s impact, fans will see a whole new side to the couple in Amy Poehler’s documentary feature.

What is Lucy and Desi about?

Lucy and Desi is directed by Emmy winner Amy Poehler and takes a deep dive into the shared life and love of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. Featuring interviews from Ball and Arnaz’s daughter, Lucie Arnaz, and comedy and entertainment industry greats like Carol Burnett and Bette Midler, the film hits a lot of poignant milestones in the relationship and creative partnership of Ball and Arnaz, taking it all the way back to the start.

Poehler hones in on both Arnaz and Ball’s experiences, tapping into their emotions by using audio files featuring their own voices and accounts. The documentary includes details on the making of I Love Lucy, the formation of the couple’s Desilu production company, and the first signs that their marriage was falling apart. Beyond the gilded lifestyle and glamour, Lucy and Desi highlights one of the entertainment industry’s most powerful couples, their triumphs and losses, and so much more.

How to stream Lucy and Desi at home

Since Lucy and Desi is an Amazon Prime Video original, there’s only one place to watch the documentary. Fortunately, the streamer offers a 30-day free trial, so you can check out the story behind one of comedy’s most powerful and well-known couples, along with more content that’s exclusive to Amazon Prime Video.

With your 30-day free trial, you can watch Lucy and Desi and then check out original series like The Wheel of Time, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Wilds and more. Plus, Amazon Prime Video has a treasure trove of original films, too. You can stream Late Night, The Big Sick, Suspiria, and more. Amazon Prime Video also has a number of films to rent, and plenty of extension channels to make the streamer home to some of your favorite shows and movies. Check out Lucy and Desi today, and enjoy your 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime Video.

